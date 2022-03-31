Health department to administer second dose COVID booster

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to promote use of COVID-19 vaccines specifically the booster shots.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna.

City officials say it will work with the National Guard to provide second dose booster shots at the Laredo Health Department, mobile health clinic and all other locations held by the National Guard.

Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino encourages everyone who qualifies to get the vaccine.

Dr. Trevino says they are still seeing variants, especially the BA-2, which is a variant of omicron, it could be coming to the U.S. in a matter of weeks. Right now it’s at 35 percent of all cases in the U.S. and eventually be the majority of cases.

Americans 50 and older can get the second booster shot if it has been at least four months since their last vaccination.

