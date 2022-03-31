Laredo College to hold STEM festival

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo College has partnered with the Region One Stem center for an educational and interactive festival to inspire the next generation of innovators.

The festival brings together experiences in stem while promoting access to learning programs, resources, and facilities to support college and career readiness.

The event will take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Laredo College Kazen Student Center.

It is free and open to students of all kinds.

Some activities include oculus VR, ozobot color coding, drone challenge, 3D printing, sphero maze, merge cube AR/VR, and Lego Wedo Station.

For more information on the stem festival, you can call 956-764-5798.

