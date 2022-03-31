Laredo Health Department to discuss importance of breastfeeding

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is inviting business owners and expecting mothers to a conference to discuss the importance of a mother-friendly worksite.

The Texas Mother-Friendly Worksite Initiative is nationally recognized by the Center for Training Research Translation as a practice-tested intervention for worksite wellness.

Last year, county officials agreed on providing lactation rooms at County departments because of the health benefits for the babies along with focusing on the comfort of its employees.

The health department will hold a virtual workshop via Webex to discuss the importance of establishing a mother-friendly worksite.

Call 956-236-9697 for more information on the meeting.

The WebEx meeting ID is 2489-117-9045 and the password is Mothers2022

