Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of 2022

By Lisely Garza
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in west Laredo are shaken up after discovering that the sixth homicide of the year took place in their neighborhood.

Cynthia Mercado lives at the 2200 block of Iturbide Street.

She woke up at around four in the morning and noticed all of the commotion outside of her window.

Mercado says, she saw the lights and heard the police radios to find that law enforcement was right outside her house.

Without a doubt, Cynthia knew that something tragic must have taken place.

Later that day, Laredo Police confirmed the sixth homicide of the year.

According to police officers were called to the 2200 hundred block of Iturbide at 1:30 a.m.

Meanwhile Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police says Tomas Alejandro Aguilar was found near Hidalgo and Santa Isabel Ave.

Aguilar claims that he was attacked by an unknown person with a knife and was hurt.

Baeza says the man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, but it was back at Iturbide Street where the gruesome discovery was made.

Officers found a person inside a home who had serious stab wounds.

That person was later identified as Oscar Oswaldo Bedarte, age 42.

Bedarte died at the scene.

Investigators questioned Aguilar once he was released from a local hospital.

During questioning, Aguilar provided one account of what had happened and eventually admitted he knew Bedarte and allegedly attacked him while he slept.

The weapon that officers believed used in this incident was recovered.

Officials say enough evidence was found to charge Aguilar with murder of Bedarte.

