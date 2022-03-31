Local Democratic Party encourages voting participation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Democratic Party took to Commissioners Court on Wednesday, March 30, to encourage people to get out and vote in the upcoming May election.

Sylvia Bruni, the local party chair, spoke about an unfortunate tradition that’s prevalent in border communities. ”Laredo/Webb County has a reputation, tradition, that we want to break. And that is that we don’t vote, that we do not come out to vote. I think that, during the primary, there’s almost a 141,000 registered voters. 24,000 of them came out to vote.”

Bruni went on to say that votes have a tremendous opportunity to be heard, not only in Austin, but in Washington. She says that can’t be done if the people in Laredo/Webb County don’t turn out to vote.

