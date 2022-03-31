Advertisement

Mandatory evacuation issued for Fowlerton residents

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A mandatory evacuation is issued for residents of Fowlerton as a large brush fire burns near Highway 97, just passed FM 469.

Multiple local, state, and federal agencies, including the Forest Service, are on scene to assist.

as of Wednesday at 7:15 p.m., the La Salle Sheriff’s office reported the fire was moving southwest 3 miles from Fowlerton.

According to the Encinal Police department, it has called on off-duty officers to help in this critical incident.

Fowlerton residents are asked to stay clear of the area,. The evacuation point is at the Fire Station in Tilden.

Fairfield inn Hotel in Cotulla is open for residents.

