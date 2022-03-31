Mother voices concerns about bullying at LISD elementary school

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo mother is searching for help saying her nine-year-old daughter is the victim of bullying.

For nine-year-old Lindsey Rocha, her mother Stephanie is her mentor, nurturer and protector of all things.

During her fight against cancer, her mother has been by her side fighting with her, but that is not the only thing she is battling.

Lindsey goes to Don Jose Gallegos Elementary where she says she is being bullied by classmates for the way she looks.

Stephanie says this situation makes her feel like she let her daughter down.

Stephanie says she went to her daughter’s school after two bullies allegedly told her daughter to kill herself.

When she went to the school, Rocha says school staff said they had solved the situation, but Stephanie says it hasn’t changed.

Them other says to her knowledge, no one has done anything or contacted her saying that the problem has been fixed.

Since last Friday, Stephanie hasn’t taken her daughter to school due to the bullying.

On Monday she claims something happened.

A call that turned her frustration into intense anger.

Stephanie says, “The secretary of the principal called me when I was at work and she told me what was going on, why wasn’t my daughter at school, and she said, well you either need to withdraw her or we’re going to take her to court.”

Stephanie says she has been trying to reach the LISD main office for assistance but to no avail.

KGNS reached out to LISD regarding how they have managed Lindsey’s situation, in a statement, the district says,

“The district will never accept bullying as a form of conduct at any classroom at our schools.”

They say the students who participated in this illicit act were disciplined, according to the student code of conduct.

The district adds that campus administrators will continue to investigate and follow up with students and parents to prevent any inconsistent conduct inside the district

However, if the school does not keep their word, Stephanie will do whatever it takes so that her daughter can feel safe at a school.

“If this doesn’t get fixed, I’m going to go somewhere else my daughter is not returning to that school. So if I need to take legal action I will. This is my kid and no one is going to mess with her”, said Stephanie.

At the moment she says she already signed her daughter to a private school – but is currently on a waiting list

The district encourages students and parents to immediately report instances of potential bullying to a teacher, counselor or principal.

