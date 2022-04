LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a fire that happened on Mines Road Wednesday evening.

The incident happened near Mines and Bristol Road at around 9 p.m.

A truck went up in flames causing road closures in the area.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and fire crews were able to extinguish the fire without incident.

