Wildfires bring smoke to the area, causing road closures on SH 97

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, March 31, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a statement on two active fires.

The agency says winds were out of the northeast on Wednesday, March 30, around midnight, which would have brought smoke down from the Cotulla area fire.

On Thursday, March 31, they say winds will be coming out of the east. The statement reads: “Smoke should disperse briefly, but the easterly winds will bring smoke back into the Laredo area this evening. Winds will be more moderate and east-southeasterly tomorrow (Friday, April 1), so will likely see hazy conditions continue as it brings smoke up from the King Ranch fire.”

Wildfire brings smoke to the area (Texas Department of Transportation)

The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert announcing that State Highway 97 is closed.

According to the alert, State Highway (SH) 97 is closed at Los Angeles between FM 469 and Farm-to-Market (FM) 72 at the La Salle-McMullen County line at Fowlerton due to a grass wildfire in the area. The closure will remain in effect until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, or until further notice.

Eastbound SH 97 traffic is being detoured at Los Angeles to FM 469 north to I-35. Westbound SH 97 traffic is being detoured at FM 72.

The Texas Department of Transportation Cotulla Maintenance section is assisting law enforcement with traffic control. Drivers are asked to slow down, prepare for travel delays and follow the designated detours.

Wildfire in Fowlerton causing road closures (Raul Leal | Texas Department of Transportation)

