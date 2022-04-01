14 new officers join the Laredo Police Department

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 14 brave new souls have now joined the ranks of Laredo’s police force. During a pinning ceremony on Friday, April 1, at Laredo College, 10 men and four women took their oath to serve the community as police officers.

Including this new batch, the Laredo Police Department now has a total of 500 officers. 65 of them are women.

Lieutenant Ricardo Ramirez has worked with Laredo police for more than 30 years and he says he’s proud his son and daughter were among the officers sworn in today. His son, Jesus Ramirez, says, “I feel great. I think I can speak on behalf of each and every one of my peers, we feel both humbled and proud to be able to embark on this journey that was tough to become a Laredo police officer.”

His sister, Clarissa Ramirez, says, “training was tough but with all my peers, I was able to do it. And everyone pushed each other. And now we’re here.”

The brother and sister along with their 12 other brothers and sisters in blue will go through a bit more training before they hit the streets of Laredo.

