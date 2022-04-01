Advertisement

14 new officers join the Laredo Police Department

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 14 brave new souls have now joined the ranks of Laredo’s police force. During a pinning ceremony on Friday, April 1, at Laredo College, 10 men and four women took their oath to serve the community as police officers.

Including this new batch, the Laredo Police Department now has a total of 500 officers. 65 of them are women.

Lieutenant Ricardo Ramirez has worked with Laredo police for more than 30 years and he says he’s proud his son and daughter were among the officers sworn in today. His son, Jesus Ramirez, says, “I feel great. I think I can speak on behalf of each and every one of my peers, we feel both humbled and proud to be able to embark on this journey that was tough to become a Laredo police officer.”

His sister, Clarissa Ramirez, says, “training was tough but with all my peers, I was able to do it. And everyone pushed each other. And now we’re here.”

The brother and sister along with their 12 other brothers and sisters in blue will go through a bit more training before they hit the streets of Laredo.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities rescue woman from vehicle fire
Laredo authorities save woman from burning vehicle
File photo: Laredo College athletics
Laredo College disbands athletics program
Alfredo Gonzalez, age 83
Laredo Police searching for elderly man
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
File photo: Concerts in the park
City to hold 80s themed concert in the park

Latest News

Mexican Consulate Hosts Soccer Tournament
Mexican Consulate in Laredo to host ‘Cinco De Mayo’ Soccer tournament
Mexican Consulate Hosts Soccer Tournament
Mexican Consulate Hosts Soccer Tournament
A man is dead after a motorcycle accident is reported in North Laredo on Friday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in North Laredo
A man is dead after a motorcycle accident is reported in North Laredo on Friday night.
fatal motorcyclist on University blvd.
Laredo College National Library Week
Laredo College kicks off April with celebrations