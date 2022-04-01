Advertisement

Man sentenced to 37 months in prison for role in multi-state dog fighting ring

In late 2020, police executed multiple search warrants and rescued numerous dogs that were...
In late 2020, police executed multiple search warrants and rescued numerous dogs that were being used for dog fighting.(Kyna Studio/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Virginia man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in a multi-state dog fighting conspiracy.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Raymond L. Johnson, 41, was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Johnson’s arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation, starting in November 2019 when police investigated a criminal organization involved in dog fighting based out of Richmond, Virginia, and extending into Baltimore, Maryland. In late 2020, police executed multiple search warrants and rescued numerous dogs that were being used for dog fighting.

The DOJ said Johnson hosted at least two dog fights at his residence, videos of which were found by police. Nine dogs were rescued from Johnson’s home, all with scarring consistent with dog fighting.

The DOJ said investigators also found Johnson communicating with his co-conspirators about breeding and fighting dogs, past dog fights, and upcoming dog fights.

Agents also found firearms and ammunition at Johnson’s home. As a convicted felon, it was illegal for Johnson to possess those items.

“Raymond Johnson actively participated in a multi-state criminal enterprise that caused the needless suffering of innocent animals,” said Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “Johnson’s sentence demonstrates that dog fighting is a serious crime, which deserves a substantial penalty.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities rescue woman from vehicle fire
Laredo authorities save woman from burning vehicle
File photo: Laredo College athletics
Laredo College disbands athletics program
Alfredo Gonzalez, age 83
Laredo Police searching for elderly man
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
File photo: Concerts in the park
City to hold 80s themed concert in the park

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
The lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are increasingly going public with...
Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in ‘precarious’ spot, ups pressure
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
House panel’s possible options for alleging Trump 1/6 crimes