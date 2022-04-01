TAMIU students from Ukraine to receive free tuition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Ukrainian students across the Texas A&M 11 campuses will receive free tuition starting next semester.

On Friday, TAMIU confirmed that two of their students will be assisted.

The university tells KGNS that both students have requested their names not be provided out of an “abundance of caution, for themselves and their families.”

On Tuesday, A&M Chancellor John Sharp made the announcement.

The move is part of the university system’s response to Russia’s invasion to Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.