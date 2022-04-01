Advertisement

TAMIU students from Ukraine to receive free tuition

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Ukrainian students across the Texas A&M 11 campuses will receive free tuition starting next semester.

On Friday, TAMIU confirmed that two of their students will be assisted.

The university tells KGNS that both students have requested their names not be provided out of an “abundance of caution, for themselves and their families.”

On Tuesday, A&M Chancellor John Sharp made the announcement.

The move is part of the university system’s response to Russia’s invasion to Ukraine.

