Advertisement

Laredo College kicks off April with celebrations

Laredo College National Library Week
Laredo College National Library Week
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo College starts off the month of April with celebrations Friday morning. April is “National Library Month”, and from April 3rd to April 9th “Library Week” is celebrated.

LC officials, staff, and students gathered at the Yeary Library on the Fort McIntosh campus to celebrate librarians who support students and their education.

This year also marks 75 years of Laredo College’s legacy, and in an effort to honor this anniversary officials are asking the community to help with a project.

“So, we had photos from the community that the community submitted of any type of experience that they’ve had at the college,” said Cynthia Rodriguez, the Director of LC Libraries. “They submitted those photos and we’re going to display them in a mural at both libraries.”

For more information on the photo contest click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Related Content

Most Read

Authorities rescue woman from vehicle fire
Laredo authorities save woman from burning vehicle
File photo: Laredo College athletics
Laredo College disbands athletics program
Alfredo Gonzalez, age 83
Laredo Police searching for elderly man
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
File photo: Concerts in the park
City to hold 80s themed concert in the park

Latest News

Mexican Consulate Hosts Soccer Tournament
Mexican Consulate in Laredo to host ‘Cinco De Mayo’ Soccer tournament
Mexican Consulate Hosts Soccer Tournament
Mexican Consulate Hosts Soccer Tournament
A man is dead after a motorcycle accident is reported in North Laredo on Friday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in North Laredo
A man is dead after a motorcycle accident is reported in North Laredo on Friday night.
fatal motorcyclist on University blvd.