Laredo College kicks off April with celebrations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo College starts off the month of April with celebrations Friday morning. April is “National Library Month”, and from April 3rd to April 9th “Library Week” is celebrated.

LC officials, staff, and students gathered at the Yeary Library on the Fort McIntosh campus to celebrate librarians who support students and their education.

This year also marks 75 years of Laredo College’s legacy, and in an effort to honor this anniversary officials are asking the community to help with a project.

“So, we had photos from the community that the community submitted of any type of experience that they’ve had at the college,” said Cynthia Rodriguez, the Director of LC Libraries. “They submitted those photos and we’re going to display them in a mural at both libraries.”

