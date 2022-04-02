LC Interim President speaks on dissolvement of athletics program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A game-changing decision made by the Laredo College District Board of Trustees ends the college’s athletics program. KGNS first reported on the board’s decision Thursday night, but now officials are explaining the reasoning behind disbanding LC sports.

Interim president, Dr. Marisela Rodriguez Tijerina said the college’s finances have taken a turn. Ultimately, the board made the call due to a lack of money. Tijerina said many factors hit the college’s finances like a decrease in State appropriations, only relying on City-based taxes, and an increase in dual enrollment.

“There is nothing bad with that we certainly want to continue with dual enrollment, however, those students don’t pay tuition and fee,” said Tijerina. “In essence, the finical model has become a challenge in what we can do. It has been a tough couple of years. Sadly, it had to come down to disbanding the athletics department.”

During Thursday’s meeting, the Board also decided it will look to start an e-sports program instead.

