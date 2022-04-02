Advertisement

LC Interim President speaks on dissolvement of athletics program

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A game-changing decision made by the Laredo College District Board of Trustees ends the college’s athletics program. KGNS first reported on the board’s decision Thursday night, but now officials are explaining the reasoning behind disbanding LC sports.

Interim president, Dr. Marisela Rodriguez Tijerina said the college’s finances have taken a turn. Ultimately, the board made the call due to a lack of money. Tijerina said many factors hit the college’s finances like a decrease in State appropriations, only relying on City-based taxes, and an increase in dual enrollment.

“There is nothing bad with that we certainly want to continue with dual enrollment, however, those students don’t pay tuition and fee,” said Tijerina. “In essence, the finical model has become a challenge in what we can do. It has been a tough couple of years. Sadly, it had to come down to disbanding the athletics department.”

During Thursday’s meeting, the Board also decided it will look to start an e-sports program instead.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Authorities rescue woman from vehicle fire
Laredo authorities save woman from burning vehicle
File photo: Laredo College athletics
Laredo College disbands athletics program
Alfredo Gonzalez, age 83
Laredo Police searching for elderly man
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
Nixon senior gets scholarship for barrel racing
File photo: Concerts in the park
City to hold 80s themed concert in the park

Latest News

Mexican Consulate Hosts Soccer Tournament
Mexican Consulate in Laredo to host ‘Cinco De Mayo’ Soccer tournament
Mexican Consulate Hosts Soccer Tournament
Mexican Consulate Hosts Soccer Tournament
A man is dead after a motorcycle accident is reported in North Laredo on Friday night.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in North Laredo
A man is dead after a motorcycle accident is reported in North Laredo on Friday night.
fatal motorcyclist on University blvd.
Laredo College National Library Week
Laredo College kicks off April with celebrations