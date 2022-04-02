Advertisement

Mexican Consulate in Laredo to host ‘Cinco De Mayo’ Soccer tournament

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Mexican Consulate-General in Laredo invites the community to celebrate “Cinco De Mayo” by participating in a Soccer tournament.

In partnership with the Unified Soccer League Alliance Sports Association, and with many other local organizations they will host a soccer tournament on May 7, 2022, and May 8, 2022, at Slaughter Park in Laredo.

The idea behind the tournament is to help promote health in both the Mexican and American communities in Laredo.

The tournament is open to children and adults. The deadline to register will be April 15th.

For more information, you can contact Daniel Perez at (956) 206-0025 with Unified Soccer League to register.

