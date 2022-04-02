Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in North Laredo

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is dead after a motorcycle accident is reported in North Laredo on Friday night.

According to reports, the crash happened at around 6 p.m. near the intersection of University Blvd. and Fleming Dr.

Laredo PD confirmed that a Ford F-250 and a motorcycle were involved in the accident.

Laredo Fire officials reported paramedics found the motorcyclist, who is reportedly in his 30s, with no signs of life at the scene.

Information is limited at this time, the incident is under investigation.

