Police identify motorcyclist killed in accident on Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The motorcyclist killed in an accident in North Laredo on Friday night has been identified.

According to Laredo police, 36-year-old Raul Linares died after being hit by a ford f-250 that was about to turn west on University Boulevard from Fleming Drive. Police confirm Linares was died on the scene.

Investigators say the truck driver had no signs of intoxication and volunteered a blood sample. He has not been cited or charged.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.