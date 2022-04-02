Three gang members caught by Border Patrol agents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A handful of gang members are caught by federal agents this week.

Carlos Alaniz Montano, 44, was caught by border patrol at a ranch in west Laredo.

records showed he was a member of the Paisas gang with an extensive criminal record.

Also, Luis Romero Flores, 25, was caught trying to cross the river illegally near El Cenizo.

Records showed he was a member of the MS13 gang with multiple arrests and convictions.

Finally, Andersen Castro-Mejia, 23, was arrested at the I35 checkpoint.

He found in a group of undocumented people , hiding inside a trailer.

Record revealed Mejia revealed was also a member of the MS13 gang with multiple immigration violations.

