Three gang members caught by Border Patrol agents
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A handful of gang members are caught by federal agents this week.
Carlos Alaniz Montano, 44, was caught by border patrol at a ranch in west Laredo.
records showed he was a member of the Paisas gang with an extensive criminal record.
Also, Luis Romero Flores, 25, was caught trying to cross the river illegally near El Cenizo.
Records showed he was a member of the MS13 gang with multiple arrests and convictions.
Finally, Andersen Castro-Mejia, 23, was arrested at the I35 checkpoint.
He found in a group of undocumented people , hiding inside a trailer.
Record revealed Mejia revealed was also a member of the MS13 gang with multiple immigration violations.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.
For more headlines. click here.