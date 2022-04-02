Two Injured in Head-On Collision

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are rushed to the hospital following a head-on collision in North Laredo Saturday morning.

At around seven a.m., first responders were called out to a reported head-on collision at 28019 Loop 20. Reports say the crash involved a black Volkswagen Tiguan and brown Nissan Xtera.

An eyewitness told police that they were behind the Nissan Xtera, which was traveling north on the Loop, when they saw the Volkswagen Tiguan, heading south, cross over the yellow median poles, driving into on-coming traffic heading northbound and collided head-on into the Nissan Extera.

The driver of the Nissan Xtera was identified as Mario Alberto Baez, Jr., 31. Baez, Jr. reportedly passed away at the hospital due to his injuries. The only information known about the driver of the Volkswagen is that he’s a Hispanic man, 28. Police say the two men were the only people in the vehicles.

The Laredo Police Department’s Crash Team and LPD Crimes Against Persons Investigators are in charge of the ongoing investigation.

They are still waiting on an autopsy and toxicology result among many other components of the investigation.

