Hot Through Midweek, Then Cooler

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of warm humid air has arrived over south Texas. This will be sufficient for low cloud to form during the early morning hours of tonight. Drier air higher up will stir in, mixing most of the cloud away after the lunch hour. An upper level disturbance will pass above our area late Monday night. The layer of available moisture to be lifted to fuel tall rain clouds appears to be shallow, and a cap of warm air above may make it hard for air to rise to form showers. I will watch the radar, just in case. Hotter weather will follow Tuesday and Wednesday before a cooler airmass arrives from the Great Plains Wednesday night.

