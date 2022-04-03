Advertisement

Sealed Court Documents Possibly Linked to a Former Webb County Constable

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A sealed court document from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas is making the rounds on Facebook.

On the document is the name Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez, similar to the name of the former Webb County Precinct 1 Constable Rodolfo “Rudy” Rodriguez, Jr. The document reads that between on or about June 1, 2019, and or about September 26, 2019, the defendant, Rodriguez, attempted to entice an individual in foreign commerce to engage in prostitution.

KGNS checked the federal court and several of the documents were indeed seal. The document confirmed the individuals’ last known address is from a home in Laredo, Texas.

The attorney attached to the documents has not returned our request for clarification on the identity of the Rodriguez in question. We’ve reached out to Webb County but they have no comment.

The public relation’s person for the Webb County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office did return our phone call, and told us they’re barely learning about the information, they don’t condone criminal activity and will have more information on Monday.

