Accident on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man is injured during a morning accident in south Laredo.

The accident happened on Monday morning at around 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and Mangana Hein.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and saw that a small SUV collided with a tractor trailer.

An 83-year-old man had to be removed from the SUV.

He was treated and taken to LMC in critical condition.

