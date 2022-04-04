Accident on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man is injured during a morning accident in south Laredo.
The accident happened on Monday morning at around 6:55 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 83 and Mangana Hein.
The Laredo Fire Department arrived and saw that a small SUV collided with a tractor trailer.
An 83-year-old man had to be removed from the SUV.
He was treated and taken to LMC in critical condition.
