Crime Stoppers to hold animal cruelty prevention photo contest

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to animal experts, one animal is abused every minute and annually over ten million are abused to death in the U.S.

In observance of Animal Cruelty prevention month, Laredo Crime Stoppers is hoping to shed light on the issue and promote the importance of rescuing a pet with a special rescue pet selfie contest.

All you need to do is snap a picture with your rescue bestie, follow @LaredoCrimeStoppers and message the picture as well as the rescue story.

Winners for the contest will be announced Tuesday, April 26th.

The winners of the contest will be showcased on billboards to promote healthy and responsible pet care.

For more information on the contest you can call 956-727-8477.

