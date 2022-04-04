Advertisement

Hot, But Turning Cooler Wednesday Evening

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weak upper level disturbance may produce scattered showers late tonight/early Tuesday out of moist, buoyant air at about 10,000′ altitude. Slight chance. Hot weather from northern Mexico will raise temperatures into the 90′s Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will rise quickly Wednesday morning, but northerly winds from the Great Plains will arrive midday, and will prevent temperatures from rising beyond the low to mid 90′s.

