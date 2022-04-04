Advertisement

Jury selection in 2017 fatal accident reset

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After five years, the families of two men killed in an accident back in 2017 will have to wait longer for their day in court.

The jury selection for Miguel Angel Meza’s was scheduled for Monday, April 4, 2022.

However, Meza’s attorney, Roberto Balli filed a motion to continuance that was granted.

Meza was arrested in 2017 for causing the death of Jorge Salazar and David Alejandres.

Both Salazar and Alejandres were pushing a truck that had broken down on Mines Road when Meza crashed into both men, causing their deaths.

Meza was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and criminal negligent homicide.

On Monday, KGNS has learned that Meza will only go to trial for the two counts of criminal negligent homicide.

Salazar’s family was visiting their son’s grave on Monday morning and say all they want is justice.

“Honestly it upsets. It upsets us, because we know the reality, we know the truth. At least what was presented, originally, but due to the law it’s a lesser charge but it’s stronger evidence that we have. So, we hope and pray justice is served for our boys” Rosanna Salazar, Jorge’s mother said.

Jury selection is set for June 6, 2022, in the 49th district court.

