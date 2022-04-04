LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 34-year-old Carlos Daniel Flores.

He is six feet, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 500 block of Rosales in El Cenizo, Texas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

