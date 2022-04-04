Advertisement

Operation Lone Star continues to disrupt illegal activity along southern border

By Lisely Garza
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - KGNS news got a first-hand look at Operation Lone Star in Jim Hogg County.

The initiative is a joint mission along the southern border which includes a collaboration between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military.

It’s been one year since the operation began and its purpose is to stop illegal immigration and drug trade.

To date they have been able to catch over 200,000 undocumented people and arrest over 3,000 individuals.

