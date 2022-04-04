Advertisement

Registration underway at TAMIU

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Although we are in the beginning of April, it’s time to start thinking about the next college semester.

Registration for TAMIU’s Maymester, Summer and Fall semester is officially underway at Texas A&M International University.

High school graduates and those who are looking to go back to school have a list of degree plans to choose from.

Some of the majors they offer are education, criminal justice, biology, nursing, English and communications.

Undergraduates may register for up to three hours for the Maymester session, six hours per summer and 18 for the fall.

You can call TAMIU at 956-326-2001 or e-mail: enroll@tamiu.edu .

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Juan Mojica, age 25 and Roberto Villarreal, age 19,
Two arrested in connection to stabbing at north Laredo apartment complex
Local nurse speaks out on treatment during Covid crisis
Lack of hospital support during Covid crisis has local nurse speaking out
Policía de Laredo
Accident on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein
An officer is on sight directing traffic (Source: Pexels)
City of Laredo to activate three traffic lights
Former Webb County Pct. 1 Constable Rudy Rodriguez, Jr.
Sealed Court Documents Possibly Linked to a Former Webb County Constable

Latest News

Ruthe B. Cowl Center celebrates occupational therapy, continues helping COVID impacted patients
Ruthe B. Cowl Center celebrates occupational therapy, continues helping COVID impacted patients
Title 42 was first implemented at the height of the pandemic in March of 2020.
CBP Commissioner addresses concerns over ending Title 42
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Cooler, Drier, Windy Weather Arrives Wednesday Afternoon.
Laredo biking
Cyclist community react accidents in their community
Laredo biking
Laredo biking