Registration underway at TAMIU

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Although we are in the beginning of April, it’s time to start thinking about the next college semester.

Registration for TAMIU’s Maymester, Summer and Fall semester is officially underway at Texas A&M International University.

High school graduates and those who are looking to go back to school have a list of degree plans to choose from.

Some of the majors they offer are education, criminal justice, biology, nursing, English and communications.

Undergraduates may register for up to three hours for the Maymester session, six hours per summer and 18 for the fall.

You can call TAMIU at 956-326-2001 or e-mail: enroll@tamiu.edu .

