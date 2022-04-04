Rio Grande Study Center to hold Earth Day Run

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Earth Day taking place later this month, a local environmental group is inviting the community to run for clean air!

The Rio Grande International study Center is hosting its Earth Day 5K Run, Walk, and bike event.

The event will take place Saturday, April 30th at Father McNaboe Park, the 5k starts at 8 a.m. and bike ride starts at 9 a.m.

Registration is officially underway.

For more information on the event you can call 956-718-1063 or e-mail: RGISC@RGISC.ORG

You can also visit rgisc.org/running-for-clean-air

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.