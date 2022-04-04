Advertisement

Staying below 100s

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are in the middle of the spring season, and although we are warmer than most places, we are going to stay below that 100 degree mark.

On Monday we’ll start nice and breezy in the upper 60s and see a high of about 93 degrees.

As we head into the evening, we could see a 30 percent chance of rain and some strong winds that will carry on into Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday expect a high of 97 degrees which will continue into Wednesday.

On Wednesday night those cool winds will start to pick up and bring us down into the 50s giving us a nice breezy Thursday morning.

This will possibly be our last “cold” front of the year seeing as how we’re inching closer to the summer season.

Expect to stay in the 80s on Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday we’ll be back in the 90s with hot and humid conditions.

