City of Laredo to activate three traffic lights

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There might soon be a change in the amount of traffic lights you see on your morning commute.

The City of Laredo is looking to activate three traffic signals at various intersections.

On Tuesday morning, the traffic signal lights at the intersections of Mines Road and Pinnacle Road, the intersection of Mines Road and Verde Boulevard and Ejido Avenue and Pita Mangana Road will be placed on yellow and red flash.

Now all three lights will be activated and fully up and running by Thursday April 7th at 9 a.m.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and adjust to these new traffic lights that will soon be part of their daily commute.

