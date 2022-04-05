Advertisement

Cooler, Drier, Windy Weather Arrives Wednesday Afternoon.

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Scattered thunderstorms mostly over La Salle County will weaken early this evening as rising air with an upper level wave moves east, and as we lose daytime heating. Temperatures will rise quickly Wednesday morning, likely reaching 90F at the end of the morning before cooler windy dry weather arrives from the north during the afternoon, leading to much cooler nights, and sunny warm dry days. Instead of reaching the 90′s, Thursday and Friday will reach the low 80′s after cool crisp sunrises.

