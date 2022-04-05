Cycling community reacts to accidents in the community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Cycling Club reacts to March cycling accidents.

Fernando Baldazo is part of the Laredo Cycling Club. he has been competitively cycling since the early 90′s.

“I try to do between 75 hundred to 10 thousand miles a year. So that might average about 20 to 28 miles a day,” said Fernando Baldazo.

The recent cycling accidents have sent a shockwave to him and the cycling community. “As soon as the weather got better people started riding more and it’s the first time that I see so many accidents in one month since I have been riding. There is usually two or three a year,” said Baldazo. This year so far--- Laredo police department has received 51 calls relating to cyclist on the road – in 2021 they received 192.

KGNS reported five of these cycling accidents and one fatal cycling accident in March. Baldazo says he tries to keep himself safe when doing the sport, he loves.

“The safest place I would recommend to ride it would be plantation loop there is about two miles of bike lanes then it splits into four lanes that is one of the safest place also if you are a member of the Laredo cycling club you can access del mar extension which is a private road,” said Baldazo.

Officer Jose Espinoza with the Laredo Police Department advises cyclists to wear reflective clothes when it gets dark.

“Always wear bright clothing so that drivers can see you at night or later on in the evening or going to be traveling early in the morning,” said officer Jose Espinoza.

Another tip police give cyclists is to avoid distractions like using headphones - be alert on the road---follow traffic directions and ride in a single file as a group …. leaving space between each other and others on the road. He says that these small changes can be a lifesaving.

“For the cyclist to always their safety equipment such as helmet can be a lifesaving something so small can save their lives, “said Espinoza.

Police are not only asking cyclists to be alert but drivers as well. Watch out for them on the road and avoid distractions like using your cellphones.

“Just remember that they cannot break as fast or the same reaction that you have with a vehicle and you know just give us 6 feet 5 feet...pass five feet away because sometimes the wind hits the cyclist, and it moves them it can move them about 3 feet so just give enough room when you pass a cyclist, “said Baldazo.

At the end, it’s all about sharing the road so everyone can get home safely.

