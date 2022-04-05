Harmony student gets full ride to Notre Dame

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local student is on her way to becoming a member of the Fighting Irish.

Harmony Senior Alma Bouchot has been admitted with a full scholarship into the University of Notre Dame.

Bouchot has been a scholar at Harmony since she was in eighth grade.

She was granted the scholarship through Questbridge, a program that awards scholars with low-income backgrounds an opportunity to attend prestigious universities.

Alma says when she became a Questbridge finalist she was overjoyed because she knew it would open plenty of doors for her.

Alma Bouchot plans to major in a science field to prepare for medical school. She wants to specialize in pediatric oncology.

Congratulations to Bouchot on this outstanding endeavor!

