Laredo Police searching for man believed to be tied to burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for questioning regarding the burglary of a vehicle.

The incident happened on March 15 at the 3500 block of Clark Boulevard.

According to Laredo police, the victim reported that the driver’s side window was smashed.

Police released images of the person believed to be responsible wearing a black track suit.

If you have any information on his identity or his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

