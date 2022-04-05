Praying for rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a while since the Laredo area saw some significant rainfall.

We saw some slight chances of rain on Monday and we thought that we were going to see some rain, but a lot of those dark clouds moved through our area and went further south.

On Tuesday, those chances of rain will continue but only at 20 percent and see a high of about 97 degrees.

We are going to see one more day in the mid-90s before we drop back down to the 80s.

On Thursday morning we’ll start out nice and breezy in the 50s and see a high of about 84 degrees.

We’ll stay in the 80s until about Saturday, where we’ll see a high of 89, but more than likely we’ll get above the 90s.

As we start our week next week, we’ll see some more strong winds, but that humidity will stay with us giving us highs in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.