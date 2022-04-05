Advertisement

Praying for rain

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a while since the Laredo area saw some significant rainfall.

We saw some slight chances of rain on Monday and we thought that we were going to see some rain, but a lot of those dark clouds moved through our area and went further south.

On Tuesday, those chances of rain will continue but only at 20 percent and see a high of about 97 degrees.

We are going to see one more day in the mid-90s before we drop back down to the 80s.

On Thursday morning we’ll start out nice and breezy in the 50s and see a high of about 84 degrees.

We’ll stay in the 80s until about Saturday, where we’ll see a high of 89, but more than likely we’ll get above the 90s.

As we start our week next week, we’ll see some more strong winds, but that humidity will stay with us giving us highs in the 90s.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Juan Mojica, age 25 and Roberto Villarreal, age 19,
Two arrested in connection to stabbing at north Laredo apartment complex
An officer is on sight directing traffic (Source: Pexels)
City of Laredo to activate three traffic lights
Texas to continue to receive SNAP benefits
Emergency SNAP benefits in Texas extended for April
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
10 individuals sentenced in drug conspiracy
10 individuals sentenced in drug conspiracy

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Warm Days, Cool Nights, Very Dry Air
Windy Wednesday
Windy Wednesday
Windy Wednesday
Windy Wednesday morning
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Cooler, Drier, Windy Weather Arrives Wednesday Afternoon.
Praying for rain
Praying for rain