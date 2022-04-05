Ruthe B. Cowl Center celebrates occupational therapy, continues helping COVID impacted patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A non-profit center that helps children and adults get back on their feet through therapy is celebrating big this month.

As part of occupational therapy month, therapists representing this profession were at hand during the proclamation hearing at Ruthe B. Cowl Tuesday morning.

The facility has been offering services to people from all economic backgrounds for nearly 60 years.

The center says they have been busy trying to help those impacted physically by COVID.

“As a matter of fact, we’ve seen a high increase of COVID recovered patients. In fact, this population who had been impacted by COVID and are now left with disabilities because of it. We are seeing between 90 to 100 patients a day, not all of them are COVID recovered patients but in some conditions because of strokes because of the COVID pandemic” Jackie Rodriguez, Executive Director, Ruthe B. Cowl Rehabilitation Centers said.

Other services they provide are speech therapy and help high risk diabetes patients.

The center is the oldest rehabilitation facility in Laredo.

