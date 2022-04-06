$5 million going to removal and control of carrizo cane

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a plant that creates an obstacle for the men and women protecting the border -- it’s the carrizo cane and close to $5 million of federal funds are invested to control it.

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar announced the funding to remove the carrizo cane and other invasive species along the Rio Grande. Cuellar says the carrizo cane chokes waterways, erodes banks and water canals, damages bridges, and inhibits native biodiversity. Some can reach a height of more than 25 feet in as little as 12 months.

Federal agents say the canes present an obstacle for national security and the protection of the border by reducing visibility within enforcement areas.

