Agents arrest two convicted sex offenders

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrested two men who were convicted of sex related crimes.

The first incident happened on March 31 when agents arrested six undocumented immigrants who were found in the brush after crossing the Rio Grande in south Laredo.

Record checks revealed that 36-year-old Miguel Angel Tapia Martinez had a prior conviction for indecent liberties with a child.

Three days later, agents arrested another man identified as 57-year-old Luis Norberto Salazar Navarro at the I-35 checkpoint during an alleged smuggling attempt.

Salazar Navarro was one of 100 undocumented immigrants that was found inside a tractor trailer.

Record checks revealed he had a prior conviction of first-degree sex abuse.

Both men were arrested and taken into Border Patrol pending deportation.

