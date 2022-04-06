Advertisement

Agents find 21 undocumented immigrants near ranch in Hebbronville

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly two dozen undocumetned immigrants are found near a ranch in Hebbronville over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday when agents from the Hebbronville Station were patrolling the area and spotted several groups walking through rugged ranchland property.

After a thorough search of the area, agents found 21 undocumented immigrants.

All of them were determined to be from foreign countries and in the U.S. illegally.

They were taken into custody for processing.

