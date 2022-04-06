CBP Commissioner addresses concerns over ending Title 42

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection expects an influx of migrants along the southern border after the public health order Title 42 ends on May 23, 2022.

Title 42 was first implemented at the height of the pandemic in March of 2020. The order allowed for the expulsion of single adults and family units arriving at the land borders in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, U.S. CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said there are a significant number of individuals who were unable to access the asylum system for the past two years, and who may decide that now is the time to come.

City of Laredo Mayor, Pete Saenz told KGNS He spoke with Commissioner Magnus on the issue.

“[Commissioner Magnus] did assure us there is more personnel,” said Mayor Saenz. “They are prepared to meet the challenge. They expect the challenge of more migrants coming to the border. He was open to that. “ Saenz also said, “I explained to him that we do respect the policies Washington implements, but we want them to fully implement them.” He continued, “and not to place the added pressure on local government, in Laredo, particularly.”

National Border Patrol Council Vice President, Hector Garza tells KGNS the council’s concern is the lack of agents Border Patrol has.

“We’ve seen a large number of our agents assigned to processing,” said Garza. “That means they are processing illegal aliens, so they can be released, and we have less and less agents patrolling the border.”

Garza said he expects more agents will be needed for processing once Title 42 is lifted.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.