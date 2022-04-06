Construction underway for park for children with special needs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new park that has rides and swings for children with special needs is in the works. Construction is underway at North Central Park. The city of Laredo says the idea was brought forward by council member Dr. Marte Martinez.

The Park and Recreation director, J.J. Gomez, says they hope to have it complete by the end of summer. “Phase 1 is actually going to be the shape of a gecko, which is kind of like a lizard. It’s going to go through phases. We got the rides first, then we are going to put a little tent where they can have picnics. New landscaping all the way around. It’s coming in phases but the main part will be in phase 1, which will have all the rides and we’re excited about that.”

The cost is between $800,000 and $1 million. Private donors and students helped pitch in for the project.

