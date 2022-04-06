Advertisement

Kit Kat debuts blueberry muffin flavor for limited time

Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.
Kit Kat brand unveils limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor.(Hershey)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kit Kat fans are getting a new flavor inspired by a classic baked good without even turning on an oven.

The Hershey Company unveiled its limited-edition Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat flavor on Wednesday.

This new flavor creation is a blueberry muffin-flavored creme with tastes of fresh and cooked blueberries, plus a cake batter-like muffin flavor with graham cookie pieces folded into the bar, according to Hershey.

“Our product creators have such passion for deciding which flavor Kit Kat should take on next and making sure it delivers for our fans,” said Dan Williard, brand manager of Kit Kat. “Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin has already become one of our favorites. It has all the taste of a freshly baked blueberry muffin, but no baking required.”

The blueberry muffin flavor becomes the latest in the brand’s growing portfolio of flavors. Hershey has previously released Kit Kat Duos Strawberry and Dark Chocolate, Thins Hazelnut and Lemon Crisp flavors.

Hershey representatives said the blueberry muffin flavor would be available nationwide at retailers starting this month.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Shiloh-Backwoods to offer new avenue of travel
Backwoods road to serve as another avenue from south to north Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks

Latest News

County to hold Easter Health and info expo
Webb County to hold Easter Health Expo
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury deadlocked on some charges in Whitmer kidnap plot trial
Webb County to hold Easter Health Expo
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina,...
North America to experience total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024
New bill could legalize marijuana
House of Representatives passes bill to decriminalize marijuana