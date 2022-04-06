Laredo College offering opportunity to fitness gurus

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - When it comes to reaching your fitness goals, there’s always that one person who pushes you to the limit and exceed all expectations and that’s a personal trainer.

Local trainer Christian Martinez says he has seen an increase in fitness experts wanting to learn more about the process of personal training; however, the process can be quite challenging.

To help the fitness community reach their goals, Laredo College has decided to offer a course that goes over all of the material that will be on the certification test.

Coming from a background in coaching, Dr. Rafael Romo, teaches all of the basic skills aspiring trainers need to know as well as the units that the National Academy of Sports Medicine focuses on.

Dr. Romo says, “The class is called Concepts of Fitness, but it has a certified personal trainer, also what it does is it provides CPR certification, and it also provides certification for first aid.”

Dr. Romo goes over all of the different elements that an experienced personal trainer must know including exercise psychology, the body, nutrition, technique and even marketing.

And after the lectures and the quizzes, students hit the gym to go over the proper techniques of weightlifting and cardio exercises.

Sam Tovar is not only a student but one of many fitness gurus who is looking to tackle the course and use his knowledge to help motivate others.

Tovar says, “Getting your personal trainer certification will not only help yourself but others around you, like I said due to covid now is the best time around where somebody needs to get in shape and look after themselves and everybody around us.”

Other students in the class say they are hoping to improve their performance and use their expertise to help others in the community.

Now the class is open to all Laredo College students.

At the end of the semester, they have two attempts to take their certification exam and once they do that, they are fully certified, and they can work at any fitness center.

