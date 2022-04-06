Advertisement

Local fire departments prepare for red flag warning

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A red flag warning is in place for Wednesday, April 6. First responders are on standby in the event of a fire, especially those who have seen first-hand the dangers of this red flag advisory.

Between the city of Encinal, El Cenizo, Laredo, and Rio Bravo, several fires have been reported. Some have lasted a couple of hours while others took days to get under control.

Rio Bravo Fire Chief Juan C. Gonzalez says his department is made up of volunteers. He asks the community to be mindful when handling an open flame. “Let’s say a tree branch, or you have grass on your yard, then you burn it. We are trying to stop that from happening. We advise [the community that] there’s a city ordinance where you can’t be burning stuff behind your house. That’s one of the main causes of fires starting. It’s because of the embers.”

The red flag warning is in effect through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Shiloh-Backwoods to offer new avenue of travel
Backwoods road to serve as another avenue from south to north Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks

Latest News

County to hold Easter Health and info expo
Webb County to hold Easter Health Expo
Webb County to hold Easter Health Expo
New bill could legalize marijuana
House of Representatives passes bill to decriminalize marijuana
Jennifer Lozano
Laredo fighter back to the grind after winning gold
File photo: Week of the Young Child
LISD to celebrate Week of the Young Child