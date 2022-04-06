Local fire departments prepare for red flag warning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A red flag warning is in place for Wednesday, April 6. First responders are on standby in the event of a fire, especially those who have seen first-hand the dangers of this red flag advisory.

Between the city of Encinal, El Cenizo, Laredo, and Rio Bravo, several fires have been reported. Some have lasted a couple of hours while others took days to get under control.

Rio Bravo Fire Chief Juan C. Gonzalez says his department is made up of volunteers. He asks the community to be mindful when handling an open flame. “Let’s say a tree branch, or you have grass on your yard, then you burn it. We are trying to stop that from happening. We advise [the community that] there’s a city ordinance where you can’t be burning stuff behind your house. That’s one of the main causes of fires starting. It’s because of the embers.”

The red flag warning is in effect through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.