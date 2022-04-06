Mines Road turnaround creates issues for Laredo neighbors

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many residents have been complaining about a turnaround in the corner of Loop 20 and FM1472 that was finished over a month.

Jorge Flores, a resident from the Mines area says that this turnaround has been accessible for over a month and it has caused heavy traffic delays for many drivers.

He says that accidents have been happening in the area and has seen Laredo PD and Fire Department Units stuck in traffic.

However, TX-DOT Spokesperson Raul Leal says due to the expansion of the Mines Road area, the turnaround has not been opened.

Leal says this project will be completed by May and have drivers pass by through this turnaround.

