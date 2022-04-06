Advertisement

Pet of the week: Apple Jacks

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s segment of Pet of the Week, he doesn’t look like an apple and we don’t think he’d taste like one either, but his name is Apple Jacks.

Much like the cereal this little pup is sweet and ready to bring some sunshine to your life!

The Laredo Animal Protective Society has had Apple Jacks for roughly seven months, so he is already 11 months old.

Cynthia Gutierrez with LAPS says Apple Jacks is very kind and a little shy at times but he is just looking for someone to love and spend his days with.

Cynthia says he is well behaved and can actually hold his urine longer than a normal puppy his age can which makes him the perfect house pet.

If you would like to adopt, Apple Jacks, you can contact LAPS at 956-724-8364.

Their adoption hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

