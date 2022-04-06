LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials say two people have been killed in a small plane crash near central Texas airport.

The Texas department of public safety reports those killed in the Tuesday crash were a man and a woman aboard the single-engine aircraft.

The federal aviation administration says the plane was flying from Houston executive airport to Waco regional airport when it crashed just before 1 p.m. Tuesday near Marlin Airport, about 30 miles short of its destination.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will seek a cause for the crash.

