Advertisement

Plane crash near central Texas airport

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials say two people have been killed in a small plane crash near central Texas airport.

The Texas department of public safety reports those killed in the Tuesday crash were a man and a woman aboard the single-engine aircraft.

The federal aviation administration says the plane was flying from Houston executive airport to Waco regional airport when it crashed just before 1 p.m. Tuesday near Marlin Airport, about 30 miles short of its destination.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will seek a cause for the crash.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
UISD to open substitute teacher positions in May
UISD to open substitute teacher positions in May
Juan Mojica, age 25 and Roberto Villarreal, age 19,
Two arrested in connection to stabbing at north Laredo apartment complex
Shiloh-Backwoods to offer new avenue of travel
Backwoods road to serve as another avenue from south to north Laredo

Latest News

Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Texas A&M University Colonia's Program hosting COVID-19 vaccination drive
Texas A&M University Colonia's Program hosting COVID-19 vaccination drive
UDPATE: Fire crews extinguish two grass fires in Laredo
UDPATE: Fire crews extinguish two grass fires in Laredo
Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20
Attorney asking for public’s help regarding fatal head-on collision on Loop 20