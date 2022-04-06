Security cameras set for approval at El Eden Recreation Center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cameras could be approved for the El Eden Recreation Center along Loma Vista Drive.

They were proposed by District One council member Rudy Gonzalez after some kids recently reported being followed by a suspicious vehicle and ran to the facility to take shelter.

Another reason for the cameras is vandalism. A splashpad that had been added to the facility had been damaged; but thankfully, it’s been repaired since then.

A total of 63 cameras will be installed at a cost of about $168,000. Those funds have already been set aside for this project. It should take a couple of months for everything to be set up.

