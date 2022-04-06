Advertisement

Security cameras set for approval at El Eden Recreation Center

Following an incident where kids felt unsafe
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cameras could be approved for the El Eden Recreation Center along Loma Vista Drive.

They were proposed by District One council member Rudy Gonzalez after some kids recently reported being followed by a suspicious vehicle and ran to the facility to take shelter.

Another reason for the cameras is vandalism. A splashpad that had been added to the facility had been damaged; but thankfully, it’s been repaired since then.

A total of 63 cameras will be installed at a cost of about $168,000. Those funds have already been set aside for this project. It should take a couple of months for everything to be set up.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
Family of Laredo’s 6th homicide victim speaks
UISD to open substitute teacher positions in May
UISD to open substitute teacher positions in May
Juan Mojica, age 25 and Roberto Villarreal, age 19,
Two arrested in connection to stabbing at north Laredo apartment complex
Shiloh-Backwoods to offer new avenue of travel
Backwoods road to serve as another avenue from south to north Laredo

Latest News

Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Dashcam video shows car chase in south Laredo
Texas A&M University Colonias Program hosting COVID-19 vaccination drive
Texas A&M University Colonias hosting COVID-19 vaccination drive
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
UPDATE: Police have a person of interest in shots fired/accident on Highway 83
Texas A&M University Colonia's Program hosting COVID-19 vaccination drive
Texas A&M University Colonia's Program hosting COVID-19 vaccination drive