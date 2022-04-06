Warm Days, Cool Nights, Very Dry Air

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cooler, very dry air has arrived from the Rockies. Although the winds will diminish, the combination of very dry air and brush (we have only had 29% of the average amount of rainfall since last September 18) will still present a brush fire hazard during Thursday, prompting a Fire Watch. The dry airmass is large in geographic scope, and will be our main weather control through Friday night. Hotter winds from the south will return beginning Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.