Warm Days, Cool Nights, Very Dry Air

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cooler, very dry air has arrived from the Rockies. Although the winds will diminish, the combination of very dry air and brush (we have only had 29% of the average amount of rainfall since last September 18) will still present a brush fire hazard during Thursday, prompting a Fire Watch. The dry airmass is large in geographic scope, and will be our main weather control through Friday night. Hotter winds from the south will return beginning Sunday.

